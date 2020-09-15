WAUKESHA — If you’re having a bad day, if you’re in need of some beer or wine, if you’re looking for live music, if you’re in need of a throwback in time — there will be a place for you in downtown Waukesha, where you’re invited to simply “Let it Be,” — the name of the upcoming British-style restaurant and pub.
Owner Dave Meister, who also operates BlueSky Jazz, a nonprofit organization that brings together veterans, students and music professionals to develop and share ideas, has been working on the building at 716 Clinton Street since 2017, when he acquired it.
Meister said the building has served many roles — as a car dealership, a bowling alley and a brewery. Now, it will be an entertainment venue.
Meister plans to open once he can host live music — he is currently planning to open the restaurant in the summer of 2021.
“I just want to have the best possible chance of being successful and also when I hire people, I don’t want to say ‘Oh, wait a minute, we’re interrupted by COVID and so we’re not going to be doing anything except takeout for the next two months.’ That would not really be worth it,” he said.
Meister said he is waiting to open so everyone is enthusiastic, like the old times.
“Rather than trying to push things to get all the things going at once, we just are having a smaller crew and are taking our time completing our projects,” he said.
Meister said renovating the building is like crafting a painting — projects are completed little by little. Renovations include new brick walls, a 40-foot British-style bar, hardwood flooring and ceilings, a bench with ‘Let it Be’ written across it, a Les Paul guitar replica, a phone booth, an “Imagine” artwork referencing the piece located in Central Park, and, most exceptional, a recreation of The Cavern Club in Liverpool stage — known for being the center of the rock n’ roll scene in the 1960s, hosting The Beatles.
This isn’t Meister’s first time recreating the stage — he also recreated it for his nonprofit in Hartland.
The bench with ‘Let it Be’ painted on it features a rosette taken from the Strawberry Fields’ gate — the children’s home for which The Beatles named a song.
Meister also plans to serve craft beers from Wisconsin breweries as well as classic favorites, and also host wine tastings. The restaurant will serve healthy food made with quality ingredients, as well as classic pub food, such as pizza and burgers.
Musicians will be booked for performances and Meister said he would also love to feature local talent from Carroll University.
“These are just ideas, it’s not that that’s what’s going to happen, it’s just ideas that you have and it’s nice to dream and sometimes your dreams come true,” he said.
Let it Be
Of course, the name of the pub is a motif from The Beatles.
“Whatever problems that you have in the world, you come in and enjoy yourself and just let it be,” Meister said. “You know what the world is today and this is supposed to be a sort of refuge and you can have good entertainment and discussions and you just forget about the world and let it be.”
Meister emphasized there are no TVs; the focus is live entertainment and good company and music — a universal language. “I’m bringing back what I listened to back in the 60s,” he said. “You’ve got the British invasion, plus you’ve got the 60s, 70s, basically the year I really listened to the music. But I want to have other things ... you have folk music, you have country music, rock n’ roll, string quartets, jazz and stand-up comedy.”
Meister said he grew up with The Beatles but learned more and more about music later in life.
“It’s not just a place to sit down and have a drink or have a meal, it’s a place where you will be educated as to what happened, why it happened and maybe have questions,” Meister said.
The public will just have to let it be and wait until renovations and COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed more until the pub opens.