FITCHBURG — A coalition of Wisconsin advocacy organizations has partnered on a message to the public urging preventive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, a group of business and local government organizations has created the coalition, which launched a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging the use of social distancing, proper hand washing techniques and wearing protective masks.
The PSA shows people in the health care, restaurant and grocery industries all urging the public’s participation in these behaviors.
“In Wisconsin we want to live our lives, but we must do it safely and responsibly,” UW Health Chief Medical Officer Aimee Becker, MD said in a statement. “While we keep fighting COVID-19, everyone must do their part. Please take responsible steps to ensure you and those around you stay healthy.”
The ad includes real people at their jobs, urging the public follow these guidelines.