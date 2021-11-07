TOWN OF ERIN — The Erin Town Board last month approved an agreement with Spectrum Mid-America, managed by Charter Communications, to build out a broadband infrastructure, which will result in the company offering retail wireline broadband data services to town residents.
The project is funded by Charter Communications with the town of Erin contributing $300,000 in funds the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Although Charter had the option of applying for project funds through the state of Wisconsin, the company decided to fund the bulk of the project privately.
Under the terms of the agreement, construction will be authorized by the end of the year and completed by December 2023. When the construction plan is available, the town will provide the schedule and updates on its website.
The project’s scope of work includes installation of a fiber-to-the-home wireline broadband network capable of providing up to 1,000 megabits per second download and upload speed of 500 megabits, meaning up to 1,000/500 Mbps. After completing the broadband project, Charter Communications will offer retail wireline broadband data services over the resulting network to an estimated 1,700 business and residential addresses.
Locations not covered under this project are likely covered under a previous Charter project under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.