BROOKFIELD — The holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mitchell Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Milwaukee.
FFBW, Inc. has agreed to assume approximately $44 million in customer deposits and purchase approximately $17 million in loans of Mitchell Bank.
“This acquisition provides a great opportunity for First Federal to expand further into the Milwaukee market near our Bay View branch,” said Edward H. Schaefer, president and chief executive officer of FFBW, Inc. “The acquisition will also provide us with core deposits to fund our continued growth. Our intention is to grow our franchise through organic growth and, if opportunities arise, acquisitions. We believe that the acquisition of Mitchell Bank is a nice first step in the execution of our business objectives.”
Subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.