BROOKFIELD — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $669 million.
The Brookfield-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.
The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.91 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.
Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.55 per share.