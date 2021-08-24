BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce announced the members of its Ambassadors Council for 2021.
They welcome new members to the Brookfield chamber with a personal meeting to understand the business of the new member and to recommend ways that the member can make connections within the organization and business communities the GBCC represents.
Ambassadors also explain the opportunities for participation in events, committees and programs that will lead to relationships with other members.
Members of the 2021 Ambassadors Council are: Robert Hurst, Cigar Networkers of Milwaukee, Milwaukee; Mary Irish, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church & School, Wauwatosa; Tiffany Mitchell Detvan – Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, Greenfield; Cheryl Litvin, First Associated Insurance, Brookfield; Michael Rampolla, SPEARity, Milwaukee; Dr. Nicole Knapp, DC, Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Brookfield; Sue Reiner, Tri-City National Bank, West Allis; Jennifer Rundell, Rundell Redesign, Germantown; and Judi Murphy, Murphy Associates, Brookfield.
“We are pleased to have such an active and engaged group of members to serve as true ambassadors for our chamber,” said Carol White, president and CEO of GBCC.
“The ambassadors are here to make new members and guests feel a part of our community — that is what we are about, connecting our members to other business leaders that can help them grow their business. The ambassadors are key to the success of this mission,” White said.