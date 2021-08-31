BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce announced they are partnering with Network Health to offer affordable health insurance to business owners.
Chamber of Commerce members will be eligible for an exclusive discount on Assure or fully insured plans with Network Health.
The Assure-level funded plan is for small businesses with two to 100 employees who want the security of a fully-insured plan with the financial advantages ofna self-insured plan.
To find out more about the Network Health Discount, the public can contact Eric Pierson at Cynganiak Planning at epierson@cyganiakplanning.com or by calling 262-783-6161.