BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its 2020 Board of Directors.
Elected board members are board chair Matt Geik, owner of three area Jamba Juice locations; past board chair Spence Mather, State Bank of Chilton; Lynn Braden, Winter, Kloman, Moter & Repp, SC; Robert Feest, Robert Feest Insurance Agency; Scott Haen, Johnson Bank; Gjeret Stein, Sensible Gurus; Pat Miller, The Idea Coach; Jeremy Pust, Thunder Bay Grille; Robert Rausa, Home 2 Suites by Hilton; and Jennifer Buchholz, Excel & Flourish. “We are grateful to these area business leaders for their time and commitment to the chamber,” said Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC. “During these challenging times, now more than ever, our culture of ‘how can we help you?’ is essential. We’re an organization that supports and promotes regional businesses.”
Retiring board members, after six years of service, are Lori Choinski, Gerald Nell; and, Tiffany Mitchell Detvan, Edward Jones.
GBCC represents the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area, recognizing the value in creating collaborative partnerships with chambers and business organizations in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, according to the announcement.
For more information, contact Carol White at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com.