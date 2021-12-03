Brookfield Chamber welcomes Revolution Mortgage

Pictured at the top of the stairs in the front row, from left to right: Carol White, president and CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; along with Revolution Mortgage employees Chris McCarthy; Joe Frank, co-founder and director of sales; Xavier Straub; Stephanie Foulston; Alex Hultine; Augie Iacono, branch manager; Rachel Iacono; Desiree Aquino; Zach Starnes; Carolyn Vitands; Jolie Porras; Dave Lukacsko, co-founder and director of operations;and Melisa Maroo of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce;and Mario and Natalia Iacono on the top stair, children of Augie and Rachel Iacono.

 Submitted photo

The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 22, to welcome Revolution Mortgage to the chamber and business community.

Revolution Mortgage, a nationwide lender, offers low rates and payments for refinancing and home purchase loans. It leverages technology to boost efficiencies in the loan process, to provide clients with a lower rate, and faster closing.

Branch manager Augie Iacono launched Revolution Mortgage in Brookfield in March 2020.

Revolution Mortgage says it is proud of being an equal housing lender.

For more information, visit: https://www.mortgagebyaugie.com.