Brookfield Chick-fil-A wants to have heated outdoor shelters for workers

BROOKFIELD — With many cars filling the drive-thru lines at area restaurants, workers have been sent outside to help expedite the process. At the Chick-fil-A in Brookfield, permission to construct three temporary exterior structures to help protect workers from the elements is being sought.
The Common Council will discuss the proposal during its meeting at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the proposal for the restaurant located at 12625 W. Capitol Drive, the temporary structures would “allow for better management of drive-thru operations” because the dining room remains closed during the pandemic. According to the proposal, the amount of drive-thru traffic has increased “significantly.”
Previously, the Brookfield Chick-fil-A was granted permission to erect pop-up tents as a solution, but now the restaurant is seeking a more durable option.
Each structure would be supplied electricity to allow for heat, lighting and the processing transactions.
The restaurant operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.