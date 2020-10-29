WAUKESHA — A Brookfield couple is working to help the public with one thing everyone could likely use a little more of — sleep — and their efforts landed them the opportunity to pitch their product on “Shark Tank.”
The married couple, Matt Mundt and Angie Kupper, will premiere on television this Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC. Although the episode has been filmed, Mundt cannot yet reveal the results.
Mundt, who has worked for Harley-Davidson and Apple as a product designer, said his decision to develop a product started with his struggle to sleep ever since he was a child.
“A few years ago I heard about weighted blankets just like the rest of the world, and just the thought of having weight or pressure on me really resonated,” he said. “I thought maybe this is something that could actually help me fall asleep after all these years. So I went home and researched weighted blankets.”
Mundt decided to purchase a blanket although he was hesitant after reviewing the $150 to $200 price tag. He said he really enjoyed the blanket; however, he ran into many issues with it.
“One is that they trap heat like crazy, just by the nature of their design they overheat quickly,” he said. “Also, with their weight and size, you can’t just throw it into a washing machine, there’s a lot more specialized care that’s required, and you really can’t travel with it. So then, along with a bunch of other issues I ran into, I quickly found this expensive blanket folded up on the floor of my closet to never be used again.”
That was when Mundt decided to start his side project, which turned into Hug Sleep Sleep Pods.
After about eight months of development, he came up with what he said many customers refer to as an “adult swaddle” blanket. Mundt describes the product as an undersized sleeping bag made from specialized fourway stretch material, which expands, then compresses once inside the blanket.
Mundt’s wife, Angie, also got on board. She is a behavioral therapist with Rogers Memorial Behavioral Health who understands the importance of sleep, according to Mundt.
In March of 2019, the product started selling as Mundt’s side hustle.
“Then in February of this year, like millions of Americans, I was let go from my full-time job,” he said. “Really, looking back it was one of the better things that’s happened to me, because it forced me to put the 60, 80 hours a week into this company that it really deserved.”
Mundt said he’s sold thousands of Sleep Pods at this point. The most rewarding part is hearing from customers about how it’s helped them sleep.
Mundt said he never thought he’d be pitching to the “Sharks” one day. However, they were offered the chance to appear on the show.
“I grew up kind of watching (“Shark Tank”),” he said. “I think it premiered when I was 16, 17 years old, so kind of my formative years it was always a tradition with my family to watch the episode every night it aired.”
Mundt and Kupper pitched the product to the sharks after much practice.
“I can just say that it really was this surreal experience, kind of growing up and watching the show to being there and kind of seeing these people for the first time while I’m on set pitching them,” he said.
Typically, “Shark Tank” is filmed in Los Angeles; however, this episode was filmed in Las Vegas at the Venetian.
“I haven’t seen it yet so I’ll be watching it with everyone else, but I anticipate a decent amount of interest and traffic so I’ll have my computer open and ready to start working right away,” he said.
To view more on the product, visit online at https://hugsleep.com.