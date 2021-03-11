WAUKESHA — A Brookfield couple who appeared on the popular entrepreneur series “Shark Tank” will appear on television a second time in a rare, same-season follow-up episode this Friday.
The married couple, Matt Mundt and Angie Kupper, first appeared on “Shark Tank” on ABC Oct. 30. They will appear on Friday’s episode at 7 p.m.
Mundt, who worked for Harley-Davidson and Apple as a product designer, developed the Hug Sleep Sleep Pods product and started working on the project full-time after he was laid off in February 2020. The product is best described as an “adult swaddle,” which encourages better sleep.
Mundt was unable to reveal the outcome of the episode in his October interview with The Freeman, but the episode revealed the product was a great success — receiving offers from all five “shark” investors. The couple decided to work with “sharks” Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban, who had offered $300,000 for a 20% stake in the company.
Mundt said he was prepared the night the episode aired for heavy sales and tuned in with a small group of family members to watch the episode live. Mundt said they expected to sell 3,000 to 4,000 units that night.
“What ended up happening is something magical ... the website, the sales, from Amazon to direct messages on social media for the business, is going through my phone.”
Mundt said his phone made a “ding” sound with each sale.
“Within just a few minutes in the pitch, it sounded like my phone was almost a winning slot machine,” he said.
Mundt said his phone was suddenly quiet. He checked, concerned, and learned his phone overheated because of the amount of notifications.
“That night we ended up doing about 25,000 units in sales, that was just the night of. The very next morning we implemented a wait list, where, on that wait list, we took in another $2 million in sales in just a few days.”
Mundt said due to the appearance on the show, the business has sold “well over” 50,000 units.
Mundt said the whole experience, from being on set to watching himself live on TV, was surreal. Mundt watched the show growing up and didn’t imagine he’d be on the show himself - under the same pressure many other product developers have faced.
Mundt, who struggled with sleep problems his entire life, and Kupper, a behavioral therapist with Rogers Memorial Behavioral Health, strongly believe in the effectiveness of the product.
Mundt said it’s great to hear positive feedback from customers struggling with insomnia, anxiety, PTSD or general restlessness.
The upcoming episode is a mid-season update on their business’ success, which Mundt said he understands is “extremely rare” to happen in the same season. He said the producer was “blown away” by the business’ success and invited them for the second episode. Mundt said he plans to tune into the new episode once again with a small group of family members.
Mundt said the business also just launched Wednesday morning the next generation Sleep Pod, called Sleep Pod Move. The new Sleep Pod allows users to walk around with the product on, sticking their feet out, and also includes children’s sizes, which Mundt said thousands of users were requesting.
“(We’re) proud to keep the business in southeast Wisconsin and keep the manufacturing in Milwaukee,” he said. “I’m a Milwaukee native, southeastern Wisconsin native, so it’s great that we’re still able to do that and we’ve found partners and talent that allowed us to do that.”
To learn more about the product, visit https://hugsleep.com.