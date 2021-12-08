Brookfield man named ‘rising star’ in multifamily realty industry

Binder, a vice president at MLG Capital, was one of three people named a Rising Star in the industry by Multi-Housing News, according to a press release.
“David is truly a rising star, in our firm and across the entire multifamily and commercial real estate industries,” said J. Michael Mooney, principal, chairman and co-founder at MLG. “He is a natural leader with a vision for excellence, a passion for advocating for others, lots of humility and a wisdom beyond his years. This young man is highly deserving of this award.”
Binder joined MLG Capital in 2014, helping the firm to grow its fundraising sales and service, as well as overseeing marketing, and contributing to strategic planning.
He is a key player in implementing MLG’s fund strategy, which provides investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of deals, rather than individual real estate investment deals. The firm credits Binder’s entrepreneurial approach to solving problems to being a reason behind the recent fund completing its equity raise five months ahead of schedule. MLG Private Fund IV hit its maximum allowable equity cap of $250 million in October, allowing the firm to open its fifth and largest fund early in 2021 targeting $300 million of equity. That fund is on pace to close ahead of schedule, having secured nearly half of the equity raise goal in nine months, the press release said.
Historically, the firm has invested into over 30 million commercial square feet of space, containing nearly 26,000 multifamily units totaling over $3.7 billion in transactions across the MLG series of funds, managed accounts, and co-investments alike.
The annual MHN Excellence Awards program recognizes the multifamily industry’s most noteworthy people, companies, and properties. The 2021 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines.
“David’s leadership has helped MLG grow exponentially over the past several years,” said Mooney. “He’s respected by colleagues, he helps raise up those around him, and he knows the value of hard work. We are so proud to have him on our team and want to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”
Binder is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with an emphasis in real estate. He resides in Brookfield with his wife, two children and two dogs.