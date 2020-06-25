Brookfield restaurants to provide additional outdoor dining

BROOKFIELD — With restaurants working to adjust to new guidelines during the pandemic, the city of Brookfield has incorporated new changes that allow restaurants to provide additional outdoor seating under new guidelines.
The city of Brookfield approved a temporary ordinance on June 2, which gives restaurants and bars the ability to extend their premises until Nov. 30.
Two versions of the extension of premises are included in the ordinance — one that allows restaurants to provide outdoor seating with the premises extension and one that also allows the business to serve alcohol outdoors with more safety revisions under the premises extension.
The ordinance also allows for a temporary storage pod in the parking lot for storing items such as tables and chairs.
Todd Willis, Brookfield economic development coordinator, said the requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The extension of a premises not serving alcohol will require administrative approval. The extension of a premises looking to also serve alcohol must also be approved by the Common Council.
“Whatever (the business’) occupancy load is inside, you can shift a portion of that outside, as long as you don’t go over your indoor capacity, or occupancy, that’s set by building codes and bathroom availability,” Willis said.
The extension would most likely be in the parking lot of the business, but could also be used at strip locations and extend onto properties next door if the property owner gives permission, like a sidewalk cafe, Willis said.
Willis said the business is also required to provide adequate parking. If it’s not available they could offset parking in a neighboring business’ lot, also with approval.
Willis said there is often not as much available space for sidewalk cafes.
“You would be able (to expand onto sidewalks) but part of the situation when you get into sidewalks is you can’t impede pedestrian traffic to get through,” Willis said. “If you can make it work and people can still walk by, certainly, we would allow you to do that onto the sidewalk.”
Three restaurants had their requests for a temporary premises expansion approved on June 16 — O’Sullivan’s Public House, Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub and Fujiyama.
Owner Sue Syvock of O’Sullivan’s said the restaurant was working to set up the outdoor seating Wednesday night and the opportunity to expand outdoors is great.
“We were just granted the license last week Wednesday so we haven’t even had the license for a week yet and … we just got the furniture some of it yesterday and some of it today,” she said. “From the phone calls we get we assume it’s going to help quite a bit.”
Xiao Ting Gao with Fujiyama said she was thankful the city approved their outdoor dining, which expanded into the parking lot, allowing for about eight tables and 50 people to dine at a time outside.
Gao said they sat customers outside Friday and since have made updates to the fencing.
“I feel it’s good because right now it’s during COVID-19 and we can’t have too many people inside a room … right now it has to be 6 feet distance between each table,” Gao said.
Mayor Steve Ponto said the extension is not a permanent thing and will be reevaluated next year.
“Hopefully things will be more under control next year. … This is just a way to help restaurants in particular to open up and to increase the size of their operation so they could allow for social distancing and still have a number of people there,” he said.
Waukesha
Waukesha has also been reviewing an ordinance for a temporary premises extension.
The first drafted ordinance allowed for wine bars to apply to have sidewalk cafes and included amendments to the original ordinance.
However, City Attorney Brian Running said no one supported the proposed revisions, but did support the wine bars.
A second reading at a Common Council meeting resulted in a failed motion. The motion would have had Running redraft an ordinance that would allow temporary extension of premises into the streets when the street is closed (such as for a special event like Friday Night Live), as well as new standards, or requirements, for these businesses.
The ordinance should have a third reading at the next Common Council meeting.