The “selfie museum,” at 16700 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 400, is a do-it-yourself photography studio. It offers 16 unique rooms, each with its own theme, background and furniture, for people to take selfies, professional pictures or video in. There are rooms designed for almost every kind of fun photoshoot imaginable, from one decorated with 1950s décor to one that’s little more than a room with some lockers and a neon sign.
A $20 entry ticket to the studio gets one person a selfie stand, a ring light and an hour to take as many pictures as they want in any of the photography booths. Attendees need to bring their own camera, and professional photographers are welcome to come along if they buy their own individual ticket, although pets aren’t allowed.
The unique alternative to a traditional photography studio opened in June, and it’s co-owned by Indiana-based entrepreneur DJ Brown. It’s part of a large chain of similar studios that has more than 20 locations across the country.
However, although it may be part of a chain that’s not based in Wisconsin, Morgan Hoppe, one of the managers at the Brookfield location, said that the staff are almost all social media influencers from the area, and in Hoppe's case, the reason she landed the job is because she made a viral video about the fun social media-driven spaces.
“I posted a TikTok that I wanted a selfie museum,” she said.
Now that she has the job, she said that she’s excited to give other influencers a special way to go viral in Wisconsin, where there aren’t any other Selfie WRLD locations.
“This is something that’s very foreign to the Midwest,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe also noted that the studio is prepared to deal with any pandemic-related restrictions as they come. While masks aren’t required right now, she said that if there is another public safety mandate, the studio will follow every safety precaution to ensure people can keep making cool content.
The studio is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and tickets can also be purchased in advance online at https://selfiewrldmke.com/. Anyone interested in renting the entire studio can also do so by contacting the Brookfield location directly.