BROOKFIELD — After grappling with a year marked with retail and restaurant closures — permanent and temporary — Brookfield Square management this winter welcomed two local businesses to the tenant roster.
The additions, officials say, is the continuation of the mall’s evolution that was underway, pre-pandemic.
Wasabi Sushi Lounge recently relocated to the mall from a previous spot near the corner of Bluemound and Moorland roads in Brookfield. The Asian-inspired eatery is occupying a 6,405-square-foot space, near Barnes and Noble, which was long home to clothier The Limited.
Earlier in the winter, BliNK Artisan Boutique also set up shop within the mall, operating from a 4,144-square-foot space and serving as a collective for various artisans and makers in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
In a statement discussing the pair of openings, Scott Oleson, general manager, said the additions were natural fits for the mall.
“Brookfield Square prides itself on offering our shoppers a collection of unique locally-owned stores and restaurants, plus national favorites,” Oleson said in the statement. “Our goal is to provide a convenient shopping and dining experience and continually evolve our tenant mix to meet the demands of the community we serve.”
Stacey Keating, spokeswoman for CBL and Associates Properties, the Tennessee-based company that owns the mall, said a number of additional concrete and conceptual announcements are anticipated as the year continues unfolding.
“Consumer confidence seems to be improving, and we have seen traffic continue to build throughout this year,” Keating told The Freeman. “I expect that as the weather improves, and people receive their stimulus checks, we’ll see evidence of the pent-up demand for in-person experiences, shopping and dining.”
A number of additional new businesses are expected to begin operations within the mall and on adjacent outlots. Among them is Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin, which will occupy a portion of the former Sears parking lot.
“(The practice) is in the final stages of construction of their new office building on the south end of the property, with plans to open early summer,” Keating said.
Another confirmed addition, Keating said, is a new salon, Celebrity Status Barber and Beauty, which will operate inside the mall and feature haircuts and styling.
While she could not disclose specifics, Keating said another new business within the mall is anticipated later this spring.
“We will have an exciting announcement very soon about the addition of a well-known retailer inside Brookfield Square,” she said.
Most of the mall’s established restaurants and retailers have resumed business since the initial COVID-19 shutdowns a year ago. But some establishments have opted for an extended state of dormancy.
Two large-scale entertainment venues on the mall’s south side had celebratory grand openings late in 2019, but had to temporarily close less than half a year after initially opening. WhirlyBall “will reopen soon,” Keating said. “Details and dates will be announced in early April.”
Marcus Theatres’ Movie Tavern, meanwhile, has been operating on a limited basis for months, showing films and providing food and drinks on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with safety precautions in place.
While mall officials have continued focusing on redevelopment, there are certain sections of the site that remain mothballed, including the northeast side that was a longtime home to Boston Store, prior to the department store’s closure in 2018.
When asked, Keating said there are no announcements about the future of the Boston Store site.
“Discussions are ongoing, but we don’t have anything concrete to share at this time,” she said.