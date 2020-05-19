BROOKFIELD — Retailers and restaurants in Brookfield Square reopened for business Monday.
The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for the time being.
“The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority,” reads a statement on Brookfield Square’s website. “As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy.”
According to the mall’s website, it’s following all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and health departments; is encouraging everyone on the property to follow social distancing guidelines; prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area; limiting the amount of available food court seating to comply with social distancing guidelines; and closing public gathering areas.
Mall management staff is required to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, as well as all vendors and contractors are required to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
Businesses that are open include Barnes & Noble, Hallmark Christmas Treasures, Show Carnival, Aveda and Ly Ly Nails Spa. Restaurants offering takeout include Cooper’s Hawk, Red Robin and Shri Foods. JC Penney was not listed as a reopened business.
For a complete list, go to https://www.shopbrookfieldsquaremall. com/content/covid-19-updates.