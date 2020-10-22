WAUKESHA — The city of Brookfield is suing a contractor hired to install footings and the foundation of its new conference center, saying the work was defective and completed after its promised date.
The city last week filed suit against J.H. Findorff and Son of Madison alleging breach of contract and seeking unspecified compensatory damages as well as reimbursement to correct the work it did. Named as an involuntary plaintiff in the suit was JP Cullen & Sons of Janesville, which allegedly incurred costs as a result of delays on the project.
A call to Findorff seeking comment on the suit was not returned.
According to the complaint in the case, Findorff was hired in September 2018 to install footings and a foundation for Brookfield’s conference center project, to be substantially completed by Jan. 28, 2019, with final completion to be by March 29, 2019. But Findorff failed to meet the deadline, the suit said, adding that an architect also identified other deficiencies in the work related to backfill, improperly installed anchor bolts and that parts of the foundation walls and piers were 2 inches too high. Findorff’s “defective performance caused substantial delay in the progress of the construction of the Brookfield Conference Center,” the suit said.
The delayed completion by Findorff led to a late start on Cullen’s portion of the project, leading to that company claiming against the city expenses incurred as a result, the suit said.