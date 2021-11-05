Brookfield Town Board approves Longview Drive commercial development

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Plans for a 4,500-square foot-commercial development including a fast-food restaurant with a drivethru at 21765 W. Longview Drive saw conditional approvals before the Town Board on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Veronica LaGuardia said the item was conditionally approved unanimously, contingent upon a non-annexation agreement, a letter from the fire department and the town engineer and the developer supplying neighboring property owners with a construction schedule and details pertaining to the retaining wall.
According to Gary Lake, building inspector with the town, the submitted rendering included a Starbucks. The proposed commercial development includes three tenant spaces, one of which would be the drivethru space with a proposed Starbucks.
The property was previously zoned for an office development, however, the owner saw little interest for that use, Lake said. The site is currently a residential site next to Kulbir Sra, Shorewest Realtors.
Shake Shack
The Town Board tabled plans for a proposed Shake Shack with a drive-thru at 585 N. Barker Road on Tuesday. Lake said the item was tabled due to lighting concerns and will likely be brought back to the Town Board sometime around early December.
LaGuardia said the vote to table the item was unanimous.
The item was last brought before the Plan Commission, where it was recommended for final approval.
Shake Shack’s menu includes fresh, made-to-order hamburgers, hot dogs and similar fare, in addition to shakes and frozen custard. According to its website, the eatery has a presence in 33 states, including a pair of Wisconsin locations in Milwaukee and Madison.