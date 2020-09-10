Brooks Brothers opens in The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Despite recently being bought out of bankruptcy by Brooks Brothers’ new location in The Corners of Brookfield has opened.
The storefront of America’s oldest retailer will offer classic American styles for men and women at the retail, restaurant and living center on Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.
Brooks Brothers is located in a 3,800-square-foot space on the southwest corner of High and Union streets across from Goddess & The Baker and L.L. Bean in The Corners.
About a month ago, a venture backed by Authentic Brands Group LLC and mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. agreed to buy Brooks Brothers Inc. for $325 million. That agreement included a commitment to keep 125 Brooks Brothers stores open of the approximate 200 stores in North America.
In July, the upscale Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy citing financial strains from the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Brooks Brothers opened in 1818 in New York.
It now sells clothing for men, women and children.