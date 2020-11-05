OCONOMOWOC — The Brownberry Bread Outlet Store, 1 Meadow Road, in Oconomowoc closed earlier in the spring when the pandemic started, but if and when it will open again is still up in the air.
Nicole Lasorda with Buchanan Public Relations, who handles Bimbo Bakeries USA, said Bimbo is constantly evaluating when it can reopen the outlet store.
“At this time the Oconomowoc store doesn’t have a set reopening date,” Lasorda said.
Lasorda said she was unable to answer whether the outlet store anticipated opening in the future or if the reasoning behind it still being closed was driven by the pandemic circumstances.
Bimbo Bakeries USA owns a Brownberry Bread bakery right next to the outlet in Oconomowoc.