Bubble’s Foam Farm opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — A new car wash has opened in Oconomowoc as Bubble’s Foam Farm aims to provide a new way for people to get their vehicles cleaned The conveyor-belt-style car wash has multiple points through the wash to maximize cleanliness. Co-owner Chris Mullett said he believes Bubble’s car wash provides a better wash than most in-bay washes because of the number of touches the vehicle receives.
When drivers first enter the wash, a tenant power washes salt, dirt and grime off the car to prep it go into the car wash. From there different detergents and shampoos are applied to allow stuff to quickly dissolve and slide off the car before the brushes even touch it.
“Our brushes rotate at not even a 1/3 of the speed of your typical brush car wash,” Mullett said. “...It’s called a hand hash, they spin slow and barely touch the car. So every spot on the car gets a gentle hand clean.”
Mullett said Bubble’s offers two underbody washes, something he believes “should be standard in Wisconsin.”
Co-owner Will Loepfe said going through the process to open Bubble’s was an opportunity to learn a lot of valuable information, but overall ended up for the best.
“We had to resubmit our building design after an initial approval, but I think overall that this design definitely fits our brand better,” Loepfe said. “It’s a building type that can be done in other communities if we want to expand.”
Mullett said what helps Bubble’s stand out is the speed in which cars can go through the wash, citing that they can send one in about once every 30 seconds to a minute.
“If you’re 5th or 6th in line, you’re talking a 2-minute line,” Mullett said. “Non-conveyor car washes, if you’re fifth, sixth, seventh in line, you’re waiting a half hour or 40 minutes. That’s what one thing that’s sets us apart.”
Given that quickness, Mullett said there are signage and lights throughout the wash to make sure people can see what wash they are getting, and what process is happening to the car in real time.
“In a 120-foot tunnel with hundreds of cars per hour, a lot of car washes probably don’t care that much about making sure the customer is confident in what they are getting,” Mullett said.
Bubble’s Foam Farm is located at 1604 Water Place, just off of Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.