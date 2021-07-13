WAUKESHA – With the Milwaukee Bucks winning the third game in the NBA Finals Sunday night, Bucks fans are showing support for their team and are also patronizing local restaurants, bars, hotels and stores.
According to Visit Milwaukee, the economic impact for each home finals game is expected to be over $3 million. On Sunday, approximately 25,000 people packed into the Deer District to watch the game outside the Fiserv Forum, cheering the Bucks to victory.
Nick Johnson, local chapter president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association, said statistics related to Sunday’s game and hotel stays will likely be available next week. However, from what he’s heard, there’s been a positive impact on hotels throughout the Greater Milwaukee area.
“Staffing and labor conditions have been kind of tough on hotels,” he said. “I think the ones that had good staffing scenarios were able to take advantage of the demand coming into the market … I think when those travel reports come back we’re going to be pleased with the occupancy reports that we see.”
Johnson said the industry has recently been through a lot and events such as this indicate strong recovery.
Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer told The Freeman that because it’s been 47 years since the Bucks were in the finals, it’s something businesses are getting to enjoy for the first time in a while, as compared to other sports — such as the Packers being in the Super Bowl.
“There is a wide variety of ways that consumers can celebrate the Bucks, whether it’s at home and doing carry-out or going to a bar or restaurant or even going down to the Deer District,” she said.
Sports Corner Bar and Grill owner said the Bucks have brought in more business at his bar, around a 20-30% uptick compared to a normal night. The sports bar and restaurant is located at 12793 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Germantown.
Bird said while the bar is usually dead on a Sunday night, it was busy this past Sunday.
“It’s good for the community, that’s all I can say ... I don’t do anything, they just come on in,” he said. “I’ve seen an uptick – especially on Wednesday night ... because Wednesday night is my busiest day of the week, I sell chicken wings.”
Hillmer said that over the last 16 months people’s habits have changed and Bucks specials give businesses the opportunity to highlight carry-outs, delivery and in-person dining. “This is a real shot in the arm really at a time when the industry so desperately needs it,” Hillmer said.
Hillmer said in the last 18 months, businesses have been facing restrictions and also lost out on economic opportunities. However, the Bucks in the finals has brought a “great buzz downtown.”
Hillmer said businesses can embrace the international spotlight and be creative with the Bucks games to attract customers — including food and drink specials and watch parties.
One bar offering specials is The Destination, 218 E. Main St., Waukesha. Owner Destiny Ramos said during Bucks games they have a variety of drink specials. They are also part of the Bucks Bar Network and have Bucks merchandise giveaways for every game, such as jerseys, and also make custom The Destination and Bucks merchandise.
Giveaways are given to individuals at the end of each quarter.
“(Sunday) was really fun, obviously because we were winning, so it was a lot more exciting ... it was a nice crowd and people were really getting into it and really cheering,” Ramos said.
Overall, Hillmer said the Bucks success has been a win-win for everyone, not only the team but businesses and the community.