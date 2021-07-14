From autographed jerseys, rare NBA collectors sports cards, NBA bobbleheads and more, many people throughout the state have a stronger desire to own such items.
Jeff Lemieux, owner of Jeff’s Sports, 14165 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, said obviously when teams win, it sparks new interest in collectables.
“You have a lot of new collectors entering the marketplace,” he said. “As the team (plays well) you’ll see an increase in sports card collecting as well as memorabilia — framed pieces, autographs (and) autographed jerseys.”
Lemieux said Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a top seller over the last three or four years.
“Now as the team does well and they’re in the finals, now we have people looking for (memorabilia related to) some other players like Connaughton, Khris Middleton, so it’s spread out now and people are looking for other players on the team,” he said.
John Stanke, director of operations at Waukesha Sports Cards, 2120 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, said that’s also the case for them.
“Ever since Giannis basically became a superstar, his stuff has always sold really well,” Stanke said. “We do signings with Giannis a couple times a year ... so his stuff has definitely sold better again in the last couple of months since the playoff run.”
Stanke said the COVID19 pandemic has caused temporary pauses in signings, but pre-COVID, large turnouts were present. Stanke hopes to have appearances again soon.
“Bucks fandom has been alive here for awhile,” he said.
That’s also the case for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, according to Phil Sklar, its co-founder and CEO. Sklar said the business has been selling bobbleheads besides Giannis including Middleton and Brook Lopez. He believes other players will also soon have bobbleheads as they help the Bucks get closer to a championship.
Stanke said Waukesha Sports Cards also carries bobbleheads and they preordered Championship Series bobbleheads in case they win.
Sklar said a new Giannis bobblehead recently sold out and keeping up with demand can be a challenge, especially because it takes between 90 and 120 days to make each bobblehead, as they are all handmade. The pandemic has also increased the demand for bobbleheads and collecting in general, Sklar said.
“There’s definitely a fever right now for all things Bucks and bobbleheads are definitely included on there,” he said. “In general, Wisconsin sports fans have always been sort of bobblehead-crazy, which is one of the reasons that we’re in Milwaukee.”
Lemieux said that when the Bucks are playing this well, it’s a lot of fun.
“It’s been almost 50 years since the last championship, they have a great collector base and fan base, so it’s a lot of fun being in the business right now,” Lemieux said.