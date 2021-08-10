Bucks to bring Cluckery restaurant to Mequon Pavilions

MEQUON — Cream City Cluckery, the Milwaukee Bucks’ hugely popular chicken tender restaurant, has announced it will open its first brick-and-mortar store, and organizers chose Mequon.
The restaurant will open in the Mequon Pavilions, 10944 N. Port Washington Road, this fall, according to a press release.
Cream City Cluckery currently operates in the Deer District across from Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee and provides pickup and delivery only.
Its Mequon restaurant will occupy a 1,100-square-foot space and will offer dine-in as well as takeout and delivery, according to the press release. It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Cream City Cluckery originated in July 2020 during the pandemic and has become a favorite chicken tender spot since its opening, said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.
“The quality of the product and the overwhelmingly positive customer response made it clear that we should expand our business beyond downtown,” Belot said. “We are thrilled for our first brick-and-mortar location to be in Mequon and look forward to opening other locations in the near future.”
The Cluckery will feature much of the same menu that was originally curated by Fiserv Forum and Deer District Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman. The new location’s menu will continue to use 100% premium, locally sourced ingredients in its madefrom- scratch items, such as chef-crafted crispy chicken tenders, house-made sauces, mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.”
The Cluckery will have limited indoor and outdoor seating in addition to being open for pickup and delivery through DoorDash, EatStreet, Grubhub and Uber Eats. It is anticipated to open this October and will be owned and operated by the Bucks.
For more information on The Cluckery, visit www.cluckery.com.