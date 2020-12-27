Buddy’s Burgers and Custard moving into former Murf’s

WAUKESHA — After closing in August to the dismay of many folks in the area, the former Murf’s Frozen Custard building will soon be serving up fresh food and cold custard to people, ideally by March 1.
That’s what Buddy’s Burgers and Custard owner John Suttner said as he expands his Buddy’s name.
Suttner also owns Buddy’s Bungalow and the Cornerstone Pub and Eatery in Oconomowoc.
With the development of Buddy’s Burgers and Custard, Suttner said he sees the new venture as an opportunity to be a multi-location operation with more locations possibly being opened in the future.
He said Buddy’s will serve up fresh, never frozen burgers as well as fresh chicken.
“We’ll have custard made all day long,” Suttner said. “Along with fresh made cheese curds and some other things that aren’t normal, like Philly and Reuben rolls.”
Suttner said he was given the heads-up about the Murf’s building through one of his wife’s friends, which led to him sitting down with the building owner Bill Evans, with whom he struck a deal to buy the building.
Currently, Suttner said there are minor renovations being done inside the building, such as installing a new grill — which will be able to cook burgers in a minute, he said — and a new custard machine.
“Cleanliness in the kitchen is super important to me so we’re adding stainless steel everywhere,” he said. “Everybody needs to know that safety is first and our concern for food quality and food safety is paramount.”
Suttner said he had been looking at expanding the Buddy’s name for quite some time.
“I was just waiting for the right opportunity,” he said.