BROOKFIELD — Buddy’s has been chosen as the new vendor for food at the Weiberg Aquatic Center, Brookfield Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director John Kelliher said.
Kelliher said the city’s old vendor informed the city around a month ago that it would not be able provide services anymore.
He said the city sent out a request for proposal to get a vendor at the center for the summer and the city’s parks and recreation board unanimously approved Buddy’s.
Buddy’s owner John Suttner said the concession will be called Buddy’s Pool Patio and will offer fresh
pizzas, grilled burgers, hot dogs, brats, pretzels, nachos as well as ice cream, slushies and soft drinks.
The business also operates Buddy’s Beach Bungalow at Oconomowoc’s City Beach and is opening a restaurant in Waukesha.
Kelliher said the Weiberg Aquatic Center will open on June 5.