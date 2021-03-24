Buddy’s plans April Waukesha opening

WAUKESHA – Waukesha residents cruising along Sunset Drive and craving their fix for a burger and custard can soon expect Buddy’s Burgers and Custard to open soon – now planned for sometime around April 15.
Colton Persha, manager and partner of the Waukesha location at 1345 S. West Ave., said although the business was planning an ideal opening for March 1, there have been some delays with the contractors. Persha said they are continuing to prepare the new location for the tentative opening date.
The business is currently hiring kitchen staff, front of the house staff and managers.
“We’re just looking forward to getting open and to start getting involved in the community,” he said.
The business owner, John Suttner, owns Buddy’s Beach Bungalow and the Cornerstone Pub and Eatery in Oconomowoc.
“(Buddy’s Beach Bungalow does) everything from burgers to novelty ice cream items and slushies, stuff like that,” Persha said. “We’ll have a larger menu (in Waukesha), everything from numerous different burgers, numerous different chicken sandwiches, fish and custard.”
Renovations inside the building, which was formerly housed by Murf’s Frozen Custard, include installing a new grill, allowing the business to cook burgers in a minute, and a new custard machine.
The business currently has a temporary sign hung up over the electronic sign outside the business. Persha expects permanent signage very soon, which will also be lit up.