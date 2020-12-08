MADISON — State spending in Wisconsin is projected to exceed revenue by about $373 million in the coming two years, without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies, according to a policy research organization’s report released Monday.
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum report predicts legislators will have to deal with the state’s largest budget shortfall since 2011 when they craft the 2021-23 biennial budget.
“Even if you assume that the state is not going to approve any new spending increases for state agencies, the state already has a pretty good sized budget challenge,” said Wisconsin Policy Forum Research Director Jason Stein. “In reality, at least a few of the spending increases that the agencies are requesting are hard to avoid, and in particular the ones with Medicaid.” The state doesn’t have full control over Medicaid programs.
The forum used Wisconsin’s projected increases in tax collections and base spending but excluded new spending requests to reach the shortfall figure. That figure could rise to more than $2 billion when increased health care expenses, other costs and a boost in school aid are added, the report said. Prisons, schools and the University of Wisconsin System are also expected to need more money, adding to the challenges for Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers.
Stein said the budget is facing its greatest challenge in a decade. He pointed out that during the financial crisis and Great Recession, Wisconsin did not have a divided government as it does now.
With the governor’s office controlled by Democrats and the Legislature by Republicans, finding consensus could prove a challenge. Stein said even in 2019, the budget process had hurdles despite much more favorable circumstances.
Stein said one thing Wisconsin has to its benefit at this time is a projected $2 billion in rainy day and general funds. “That’s an ace in the hole for us, but we may need to spend some of that money on pandemic response between now and June,” he said.
Potential COVID-19 vaccines could also help by allowing for more economic activity to resume, lifting local revenue and easing the need for pandemic related spending.
Contributing: The Associated Press