DELAFIELD — Buff City soap opened its newest location at 3201 Golf Road in the Delafield shopping center Thursday.
The soap store kicked off its grand opening, attracting a line of excited customers. Once inside the door, customers had their first look at the array of soap, location, bath, shower, and natural detergent products. What sets Buff City Soap apart from the others is that all of its soap is plant-based. It also makes soap daily.
Buff City Soap came from the fact that there was a lack of natural, non-abrasive soaps being available. Buff City Soap offers gentle bath and body products made without any harsh chemicals. Because it makes fresh soap daily, customers can find different scents every time they drop in.
On opening day, customers lined up down the shopping center to be the first to see the new store. Buff City Soap kicked off its opening with a countdown and an array of confetti guns before inviting customers into the store to check out its products.
Buff City Soap not only offers fresh soaps, but customers can also make their soap and bath products. The Makery lets customers create a blend of scents and colors, for their unique product. If there is a scent that you can’t find, making your own is a fun, group or solo activity.
To celebrate its opening, Buff City Soap will offer deals through Sunday, including 20% off your entire store purchase, 30% off of a $100 purchase, and buy one laundry soap to get one 50% off.