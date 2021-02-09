WAUKESHA — A group representing state developers is suing the village of Sussex, alleging the village is hanging on to security payments for projects longer than the law allows.
The Wisconsin Builders’ Association filed suit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, asking for a judge to rule that the village does not have the ability to hold on to such funds in greater amounts or for longer periods of time than what are outlined in state law. It also asks a judge to have the village accept a performance bond — a statement guaranteeing the contractors will complete work — rather than insisting on cash or letters of credit as prerequisites for approving a plat.
According to the suit, a village ordinance on land subdivisions require a developer’s agreement with the village that outlines public improvements that will be made to a project area as a condition of plat approval. Developers also shall file a letter of credit with the village equal to the estimated cost of the improvements plus a percentage for contingencies, estimated by the village engineer, to convey that any subcontractors will be paid for work on a site. State law prohibits municipalities from requiring such security beyond 14 months after public improvements are “substantially completed,” and that municipalities shall accept a performance bond or letter of credit or combination thereof as a security, the suit said.
But, according to the suit, Hidden Hills Development sought to subdivide a tract in 2017, providing a letter of credit as security, and substantially completed public improvements that November. But in March, when the developer sought to have its letter of credit released because public improvements had been done for more than 14 months, the village balked, saying the developer’s agreement required security for two years after final completion of the work and “supersedes” state statutes, the suit said.
Village Administrator Jeremy Smith responded to the developer by saying, “The State Law does not supersede a contract entered into in good faith by both parties,” the suit said.
The state Builders’ Association is challenging that, saying such a position violates the rights of its members, and asks a judge to order that the village cannot, as a condition of approving a plat, require a developer to provide security for installing public improvements for longer than the 14 months prescribed by state law, and also that the village does not have the authority to require that only cash or a letter of credit be used as security.
It also asks that the village be required to release any security it now holds that is being held for a longer time than allowed by law; the suit alleged at least one other subdivision in the village where Sussex is holding on to the security for longer than 14 months after substantial completion.
Sussex Village Attorney John Macy did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.