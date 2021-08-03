TOWN OF BROOKFIELD – Bullwinkle’s, a long-time town restaurant and sports bar known for their varied menu and tasty wings, will likely change ownership and its location by the end of the year.
Peter Antonopoulos, who has worked at the family-owned business for many years and is family with the current owners, said he and other long-time workers are planning to take over ownership of the business once it moves.
“The older generation is retiring and decided they wanted to sell the property,” he said. “I want to keep the tradition and keep the business in the Town of Brookfield and keep Bullwinkle’s alive.”
Antonopoulos said they are hoping to open the new location sometime in December or November. The business will move down Bluemound Road from their current location at 20290 W. Bluemound Road to 18900 W. Bluemound Road, or what formerly housed Mama Mia’s Pizza in the Galleria West Shopping Center.
“A lot of customers come here, they’ve been coming in here for years and years,” he said. “It was a sad thing to sell the business (so we will) stay in the Town of Brookfield.”
Antonopoulos said they plan to keep the business the same with a different look — including one big bar with a lot of seating, a game room and a small party room available for reservations.
Bullwinkle’s is operating at 20290 W. Bluemound Road until the move.
Town of Brookfield Administrator Tom Hagie confirmed with The Freeman that the current property had been sold to Wimmer Communities, which has the Poplar Creek Apartments located adjacent to the Bullwinkle’s property.
“Nothing has been formerly presented to the board for approval or anything of that nature at this time, so we’re still waiting on that,” Hagie said.