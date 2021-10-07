HARTFORD — After returning to her role as Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce executive director in December of 2020, Doreen Buntrock has stepped down from the position.
Current president of the Board of Directors Dana Osmanski confirmed the news on Wednesday and will be filling in for the empty position until a permanent replacement for Buntrock has been found.
“I am writing to inform you all that Doreen has resigned from her position as Executive Director at the Chamber,” Osmanski wrote in a newsletter sent out to Chamber members. “We are extremely grateful for Doreen’s contributions to not only the Chamber, but to the Hartford community. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
Buntrock was also chamber director from 1997 to 2005, and served the banking industry before and after her first time with the chamber.
Buntrock replaced Jennifer Guenther, who had been in the post for about three months after serving as the chamber assistant.
As the chamber transitions, there will be updated office hours. The office will have limited hours the rest of this week. Beginning next week (Monday, Oct. 11), the chamber will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and by appointment.