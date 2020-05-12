CEDARBURG — DeRiah Boutique Salon is partnering with Mel’s Charities and Wayne’s Drive-In for their “Burgers for Businesses” fundraiser. A portion of Wayne’s Drive-In sales on chosen Tuesdays and Wednesdays are being donated to local businesses, such as salons, that aren’t able to operate due to the state-wide stay at home order. This initiative is designed to help the salon owners and independent stylists, such as those at DeRiah Boutique Salon, survive during this challenging time. Independent stylists are unable to claim unemployment benefits and lack the financial support other small businesses have access to.
Supporting a different business each Tuesday and Wednesday, DeRiah Boutique Salon will receive a portion of Wayne’s Drive-In sales on Wednesday. All guests will need to bring in a physical copy of the Burgers for Businesses flyer from the DeRiah Boutique Salon Facebook page in order to participate.
“DeRiah Boutique salon has chosen to donate this money to help the independent stylist — 1,099 independent stylists have not been eligible for unemployment and thus are in a worse off position than the salon, not that it wouldn’t help,” said owner of DeRiah Boutique Salon Shelley Szypszak. “Leslie Clement and myself have decided that we would work harder to increase sales and donate the money to an independent stylist in Cedarburg. We have chosen Alyssa Herbst. Her work in the community of Cedarburg is unsurpassed. Her and her husband have opened a sanctuary for animals in need and adopted a baby boy, all while losing the independence of Alyssa’s career in the beauty industry. She receives no unemployment benefits. We would like to forward our portion of donations to her and other independent stylists who have taken the risk to go out on their own and make a name for themselves.”