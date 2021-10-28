WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Commuter Express, bus lines that travel between West Bend and Milwaukee each day to provide transportation to workers, will likely see a decrease in routes next year.
The Washington County Public Works Committee met Wednesday morning, and held discussion on several aspects of the WCCE. Short-term, the committee found consensus that transit staff should look into running the commuter buses less frequently in light of low ridership.
“If you look at the county as a whole, the number of people it (WCCE) benefits is very small ... It’s a lot of cost for little gain,” Supervisor Doug Neuman said.
Long-term, county transit staff will be working with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to look at ways the WCCE could be made more accessible to different communities and locations in Washington County.
Joy Neilson Loomis, Washington County’s transit superintendent, said that based on current ridership of different routes, they could decrease the number of lines running each day from 23 to about 15 for 2022.
Neilson Loomis said the county would have to hold a public hearing in order to implement a reduction, as a hearing for the public is required any time there is a significant alteration to available services. She also noted that reducing service would also create a reduction in ridership, because there would be people on the eliminated lines for who other times are not convenient.
According to information shared from the county Highway Department Transit Division, ridership in September was about 1,700 for the month. Monthly ridership averaged about 5,500 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our ridership numbers for our Commuter Express, after the stay-at-home order, drastically reduced,” Public Works Director Scott Schmidt said.
The Public Works Committee is scheduling the public hearing for the end of November or early December, according to Neilson Loomis. During the meeting, it was discussed that the meeting should be switched to an evening time, rather than the committee’s normal 7:30 a.m. time, to allow better public access for participation.
Beyond the decrease in routes for next year, Neilson Loomis said staff will be working with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to consider options for greater in-county service and potentially creating connections into Menomonee Falls.
Options discussed at the meeting, which the Public Works Committee directed staff to work on with SEWRPC, included creating highway flyer routes from West Bend and Hartford into Menomonee Falls. Neilson Loomis said there was a possibility of joining the Washington County program with an existing commuter line in Waukesha County, so local residents could get to Menomonee Falls, or use that area as a transfer point to Milwaukee.