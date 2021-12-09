MILWAUKEE — Following the evacuation of a condominium in Waukesha last week, many property managers and owners may be looking for ways to keep their buildings in great shape, and an executive director at Reserve Advisors offered advice on how to do that.
Todd Walter, who has worked for the advising company that’s been headquartered in Milwaukee since 1999 but did not work with Horizon West Condominiums, said that there are ways for property managers and owners to avoid financial stress caused by completing unplanned projects.
He said that the most important thing managers can do is ensure that they have a complete understanding of their finances so that they can fund necessary projects in a timely manner. Specifically, he said that overseers of a building need to know exactly how much money they have in their reserves for those projects.
“Step one is understanding,” Walter said. By understanding their finances, he said, building managers can avoid delaying projects or cutting corners.
Walter said Reserve Advisors, as well as other advising businesses, provide property owners with an independent review of their finances, and if needed, will offer specific plans to implement projects in ways that keep residents safe.
However, Walter noted that if a property owner doesn’t have the financial reserves to pay for necessary projects, there’s no easy way to come up with those funds.
“There’s going to be some hard decisions,” Walter said.
He said that, without reserve funds, property owners will either need to take out a loan for projects or will need to have a special assessment done. A special assessment, he said, effectively makes people who live in a property pay for a project regardless of how long they have lived there.