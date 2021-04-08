MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin, a group that provides opportunities for local business owners to network, will be holding a presentation on the viability of solar energy between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. April 16.
The event, “Is SOLAR a Viable Energy Solution? An Inside Look at the Growing Sector”, will take place at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, and will feature a talk by Matt Neumann, the CEO of Neumann Companies. According to a press release, Neumann will present on the history of solar energy, what the industry looks like currently and where the industry is headed in the future.
Registration is required for the event, and a breakfast will be served. To register for the talk, visit www.IBAW.com.