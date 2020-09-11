Business association to present ‘Turbulent Wisconsin’ with Brett Healy

MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin will host Brett Healy, president & CEO of MacIver Institute, who will present “Turbulent Wisconsin,” from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. A plated breakfast will be served.
“There’s a lot going on impacting business in Wisconsin these days — rebounding from covid, riots, businesses being looted and burned, a power struggle between the governor and the Legislature, and a presidential election taking place with Wisconsin considered a key battleground state,” said Steve Kohlmann, executive director of IBAW.
IBAW members will meet for an in-person meeting at the Wisconsin Club. Note that due to COVID-19 situation, advance registration is required. Seating will be limited at this event. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com.