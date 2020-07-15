MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin will host President and CEO of Outward Focus Mark King for a lecture titled “Let’s Get Back to Business” on Friday. The event is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Wisconsin Club at 900 W. Wisconsin Ave. Breakfast will be served.
King will discuss the character traits necessary to pull business through the pandemic, such as tenacity, faith, determination, perseverance and true grit. According to an announcement issued by IBAW, King believes that individuals
and organizations focused on serving others first will experience success.
For more information, contact IBAW Executive Director Steve Kohlmann at IBAWoffice@gmail.com. To register for the event, visit IBAW.com.