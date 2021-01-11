File-This April 7, 2020, file photo shows a heart shining on the side of the JW Marriott, in Indianapolis. Businesses are rethinking political contributions in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Citigroup confirmed Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, that it is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year. Others, like Marriott, are only stopping donations to the 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)