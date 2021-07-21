HARTFORD — The facade improvement grants offered by the Hartford Business Improvement District have several local businesses updating their storefronts throughout the downtown area.
“I think it’s great to see,” Hartford Administrator Steve Volkert said. “We’re excited about all of these improvements because it means that business is obviously strong.” BID President Jason Wix said that $13,500 was awarded to five local businesses this year. These grants are available annually to those businesses that qualify. Wix added that with each year, these grants become more popular.
In 2021 alone, Wix said there is over $45,000 in improvements to downtown Hartford businesses. The facade improvement grant helps these businesses enhance the exterior of their stores. Wix said BID reimburses the businesses for 50% of the cost for these exterior improvements.
Volkert said the the Millstream building, Welch building, and John’s Hobbies in downtown are some of the businesses receiving funding for repainting and new signage. He added that funding will also be given to Bank Shot for redoing the back side of their building and Local Collective for new signage as part of the Hilt Building too.
The improvements have to be completed within the same year the grant was awarded. Wix added that he takes advantage of this grant opportunity for his business, Faith & Giggles Gift Shop, too.
“No project is too big or too small,” Wix said. “These grants can really help progress and push these businesses to make the changes they want to make.”
For more information on the facade improvement grants, contact Jason Wix at 262-397-8689. To learn more about Hartford Business Improvement District, visit https://hartford.com/about-us/.