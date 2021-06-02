HARTFORD — The city is forming its own little boomtown, as the downtown is thriving and business is growing by leaps and bounds.
The growth of Hartford businesses is not an accident; for a number of years now, the city, Business Improvement District Board, Hartford Area Economic Development Corp and the Chamber of Commerce have been working strategically to revitalize downtown, drawing in the kind of projects that will encourage more.
“It’s not just the traffic of people that work there. It’s the people who shop here, people who live here. There’s a lot of new opportunities,” Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert said of downtown.
In 2015, Volkert said, the HADC and the city began developing the downtown strategic plan with consultants from Vandewalle. With that plan, which showed potential projects for downtown, possible sites for new or redevelopment and estimated values of such projects, they could set about looking for developers and drawing them into Hartford. The plan included bringing in a hotel and apartments.
“It’s not always what ends up coming to fruition, but it gives us something to put out in the market,” Hartford City Planner Justin Drew said.
“They (developers) can start visioning. It puts us on their radar,” Drew added.
The Cobblestone Hotel, with the Wissota Chophouse restaurant, opened at 101 Park Avenue in 2018, toward the south of downtown. Rincon 225 opened in 2020 to the north, bringing apartments and residents downtown at State and Main streets.
Volkert noted that the Rincon development rejuvenated blighted property downtown, adding significant value to the district and city.
With the additional people and traffic of those “bookend” projects, as they are called, the city, HADC and the BID created an environment attractive to other businesses.
“With the bookend projects ... That played a huge part in attracting new business. Just this last year alone, we’ve had three or four new businesses open up during the pandemic,” said Jason Wix, BID Board president and owner of Faith and Giggles downtown.
In the past few years, downtown Hartford has seen a number of new businesses open up shop, both before and during the pandemic economy: The Local Collective, which carries goods and art of 60-plus local makers; Soapy Paws pet groomers; KJB Woodworks, handmaking wood-burned flags; Loan Simple Mortgage Co.; and AJ Collectables, which offers sports cards, jerseys, bobbleheads and other such memorabilia.
Some of the new businesses were assisted by 2nd Chance Ventures. Owners Danny and Wendy Dulak have redeveloped significant buildings downtown – the Hilt building and the Welsch building – which now house some new businesses rather than deteriorating and remaining vacant.
“After that (the bookend developments), quite a few other things fell into place,” Volkert said.
Through the Chamber of Commerce and the BID, downtown also hosts a variety of events each year, such as the Downtown Christmas Parade, Autumn Fest, Maxwell Street Days and Ladies Night Out, all drawing people into the business district. Through the presence of people, businesses are in turn drawn to the area.
“The collaboration between the city, the BID, the Chamber and the HADC has been huge. We’ve all come together to stay on the same page,” Wix said.
“People are just hearing what’s going on in Hartford, coming just to see what’s going on in Hartford that makes us so successful,” he added.
Hartford’s growth in business is not limited to just downtown, successful as that district has been. Along Highway 60, also named Sumner Street in Hartford, there has been a great deal of recent activity.
Shopko Optical and Thomas Orthodontics both opened new businesses on Sumner this year. Prescription Analytics, a business already in Hartford, also built a new, larger location on Sumner Street, according to information from the HADC.
The vacant Kmart building and property were recently purchased for a new Festival Foods, also on Sumner. Planning documents through the city show construction is set to begin later this year for the grocer, and further development of the rest of the site is planned for next year. In addition, a Starbucks is slated to open at 1502 E. Sumner St., where there was previously a Clark gas station.
“Hartford is a great place to do business and it’s gratifying to see all of the new developments happening,” said Tom Hostad, executive director of the Hartford Area Development Corporation, in a recent HADC blog post. “I think people realize that this is a community that is growing and that businesses thrive here. We’re going to see more and more businesses discovering this gem in the coming months and years.”
