WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business of the Year awards with a twist. The ceremony will stream on West Bend Community TV on Wednesday at 7 p.m., during which the award winners will be revealed.
WBACC Executive Director Craig Farrell and President Robb Steiner visited businesses to present awards leading up to the event. Winners were kept confidential.
The awards date back to the late 1990s before going on a hiatus for a few years. When Farrell joined the chamber, it was added to the chamber’s annual dinner at the Prairie Center. About 250 people attend the dinner each year.
Due to COVID-19, the chamber was unable to host the dinner this year. Farrell advocated for keeping the awards and the board decided to hold them virtually. City Administrator Jay Shambeau offered the help of John Ehlke, West Bend Community TV production manager, to film the award winners.
“It’s a wonderful way to be able to share with the community that we still have members that are doing their jobs and really being exceptional businesses,” said Farrell.
As the COVID-19 pandemic took effect this year, businesses have done their best to stay afloat, often times adapting in order to care for their customers and employees.
Business of the Year categories include: small business, medium business, large business, community agency and new member, as well as a Volunteer of the Year Award and the Director’s Award, presented to a person recognized for great work.
Nominees for the Business of the Year awards will also be recognized.
The ceremony will include a 15-minute presentation by guest speaker Paula Nelson, president of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program, who last spoke at the chamber’s annual dinner five years ago. The date also happened to fall on Veterans Day. She will speak about the Honor Flight and what it means to veterans.
Steiner will also be presented with a plaque to recognize his second year as chamber president.
To watch the event, community members can tune into Community Channel No. 987 on Spectrum or AT& T U-verse PEG Platform Channel No. 99. The awards can also be streamed on online at westbend.vod.castus.tv/vod/?nav=programs or the West Bend Community TV YouTube channel.