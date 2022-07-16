PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision.
Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the street from the lakefront, said if they take away public parking along the strip, she will most likely go out of business. Stephens is located a few blocks away from the nearest parking lot, which is already reserved for three other businesses and is independently owned.
“Who’s going to park a couple of blocks down for a cookie?” asked Stephens, who said most of her customers admitted when there isn’t parking available right in front of the shop, they don’t stop in.
She has a parking lot behind her business but feels that customers won’t be willing to carry the heavy cakes she sells all the way around the shop, considering that she doesn’t have a back entrance.
When Wisconsin Avenue is shut down for events, Beach Bum Bakery loses between 30 to 50 percent of their revenue for the day. If they were to take the public parking located on the same street away, they may lose that much revenue everyday without the parking options, said Stephens.
Other business owners weigh in
Brendan Moore, owner of Twisted Vine Wine Shop and Bar, is all for eliminating public parking spots along Wisconsin Avenue. Similar to Beach Bum Bakery, Moore’s business has a parking lot in the back and no back entrance, though he is not worried about it.
According to Moore, the biggest complaint he receives from his customers is that they aren’t able to see the lake while in the outdoor seating area because cars in the parking spots block their view.
“The reason that I’m for it is because during the week, 90% of these spots are taken by people on they beach and they’re not coming here (his store),” said Moore.
Moore has heard various possible options, including removing select spots or only removing parking on certain days of the week. None of these possibilities have been confirmed.
Scott Hoggatt, owner of VeloCity Cycling, is also all for the removal of parking spots. However, he is understanding of the businesses that may be affected by it.
VeloCity Cycling is one of the three businesses that share the independently owned parking lot, and Hoggatt said most of the parking spots in front of his shop are used by people going to the lake anyway.
“I understand that for Beach Bum Bakery, they’re highly dependent on that parking because they don’t have a rear entrance to their store,” said Hoggatt.
With the bakery located a couple blocks from Hoggatt’s business, he thinks the parking decision should vary in front of each business.
“I support her (Stephens), and I don’t want to see the bakery get put out of business because of the parking,” said Hoggatt. “I would love to see them do a multi-tier solution.”
According to Stephens, the Village Board wants to prevent people from walking across the street without using the crosswalks. Stephens proposed that instead of removing parking, they put up a fence or beach side planters along the edge of the walkway to funnel people to the crosswalks.
At the board meeting on June 21, Village President Jeff Knutson asked Siepmann Realty Team President Jim Siepmann for more information on fencing downtown in front of the businesses. The barricades cost $1,250 each totaling to $48-50,000. More options were discussed in the meetings that followed.
Stephens asked the Village Board to allow her to keep the two 15-minute parking spots in front of her bakery and designate them for her shop only. The board said they couldn’t privatize public parking and Stephens couldn’t confirm if the two spots would be enough.
A petition started by Stephens to prevent parking from being taken away has around 75 signatures from other businesses and her customers. She plans to bring it with her to the next Village Board meeting on Tuesday at the Village Hall, 235 Hickory St.