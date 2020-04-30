CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Community Development Authority approved the project plans for the Highway 60 business park and designated proposed boundaries on Monday.
The business park, or Tax Incremental District No. 6, is a proposed 20-year Industrial District comprising approximately 60 acres of city-owned land, according to the project plan.
Out of the 60 acres, there are 49 acres of developable land located within the boundaries and the plan states that the city expects to provide 15 acres at no cost to a prospective tenant as an incentive to build facilities within the project. The city is also anticipating to sell 25 acres at an average price of $75,000 per acre during the first 10 years of the district’s life.
“No assumptions are made as to the timing of sale or development of the final nine acres,” according to the plan. “Should tax increment or land sale revenue be insufficient to pay debt service, the City would be obligated to levy a tax to pay the full amount due, or to appropriate other funds for the payment.”
The plan assumes that 40 acres of manufacturing property will be constructed within the district over a 10year period with initial land and improvements worth approximately $42.19 million.
“Due to the depreciating nature of manufacturing property, the plan assumes property values will decline by 2% annually, resulting in total incremental value of $30.86 million at the end of the 20-year life of the District,” according to the information in the plan.
The city anticipates making total expenditures of approximately $12.82 million, which include $8.22 million in public infrastructure expense, $4.43 million in long-term interest and finance related expenses, and $170,000 for expenses related to the administration of the district.
The project plan states that the city anticipates that the district will generate sufficient tax increment to pay all project costs within 19 of its allowable 20 years.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said the city is close to a developer’s agreement with an anchor tenant which should happen within a couple of weeks.
Mayor Mike O’Keefe said the anchor tenant is hoping to create a manufacturing campus within the business park.
“It’s a little bit of new territory for us, I think,” said O’Keefe. “But we’re kind of learning it’s more of an ‘if you build it, it will come’ kind of thing.”
“It’s nice to see this all come together,” said board member Eric Stelter.
After the CDA met, the Cedarburg Common Council approved rezoning the Highway 60 business park to a M3 Business Park District.
When the site was annexed into the city from the Town of Cedarburg in 2005, it was placed in the RS-1 Residential (Temporary) District, as required by code, until public facilities were available and the use of the site was certain, said City Planner Jon Censky back in early March during a Cedarburg Plan Commission meeting.