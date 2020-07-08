WAUKESHA — New business partners joined Waukesha County Tuesday in its fight against COVID-19 through the “stay safe to stay open” campaign. The campaign is a unified approach to promote the actions businesses and residents can take to mitigate the spread of the virus as the economy and community slowly reopen.
“The engagement of our business community, in addition to our local chambers of commerce, is vital to avoid COVID-19 spikes in our county,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow in a statement.
Eleven organizations have pledged to take proactive health and safety measures for employees and members of the public that use their facilities. In addition to meeting industry-specific standards, these partners will share simple but essential health safety messages with their employees and customers. The new businesses include CJ & Associates Inc, Coach USA/Wisconsin Coach Lines, The Corners of Brookfield, Irgens, Milwaukee Tool, New Berlin Chamber of Commerce, ProHealth Care, R& R Insurance, VJS Construction Services, The Waukesha County Business Alliance and The Waukesha County Center for Growth.
The basic goals of the campaign include protecting the vulnerable, staying home if sick, practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.
More information is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov.