MADISON — The National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index remained at 104.0 in October, a historically high reading that has been unchanged from September; however, the uncertainty index increased to 98.
According to the press release from the NFIB, four of the 10 components improved, five declined and one was unchanged within the optimism index. Although all of the data was collected prior to Election Day, a 6-point increase in the NFIB Uncertainty Index to 98 was likely driven by the election and uncertain conditions in future months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and possible government-mandated shutdowns. The uncertainty reading was the highest reading since November 2016.
“Wisconsin small business owners are focused on reopening in a safe manner with their employees and customers at the top of mind,” said NFIB State Director in Wisconsin Bill G. Smith. “However, they have uncertainty looming over them as they remain uncertain about future economic conditions thanks to COVID-19 and as they wait for another round of stimulus money. Congress needs to act sooner rather than later as small business owners struggle to recover from this economic and health pandemic.”
Other key findings include: Earnings trends over the past three months improved nine points to a net negative 3% reporting higher earnings. Earnings trends have improved to pre-crisis levels, up 32 points since June.
Inventory investment plans for the next three to six months increased one point to a net 12%, a record high.
Real sales expectations in the next three months increased three points to a net 11% expecting gains.
Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined five points to a net 27%.
NFIB found that small business owners are looking to hire, reporting a historically high level of job openings in October. Overall, 55% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in October, down one point from September. Thirty-three percent (seasonally adjusted) of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down three points from September’s report.