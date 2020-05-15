WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the remainder of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order with the caveat that local governments could impose their own health guidelines related to COVID19 if they so desire.
However, in Washington County, the overwhelming response is that the community is open for business.
On Thursday, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann signed a proclamation to officially implement the county’s previously released “Blueprint to Reopen.”
The blueprint takes into consideration the Badger Bounce Back Plan and a report from the American Enterprise Institution, a conservative public policy think tank. It includes phases for safely reopening the county and guidelines for different establishment types.
Schoemann reassured the public that at the county level, no further restrictions would be put in place.
“Unlike the ‘Safer at Home’ blanket order, Washington County will not issue broad ranging edicts, nor shutter our economy, and will instead utilize precise public health best practices to resolve outbreaks by publishing each outbreak, and working with affected organizations toward quick compliance with the legally binding directive provided by the health department and law enforcement,” according to Schoemann’s proclamation.
He added that the county is trusting both residents and businesses to act responsibly in following social distancing guidelines.
A statement from the Washington Ozaukee County Public Health Department confirmed there are no additional orders related to COVID-19 at this time.
“If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of Safer at Home or orders issued by the health department. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps,” reads the statement.
State Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to end the Safer at Home order.
”This ruling means all local businesses may open up immediately, family members can once again reunite with loved ones, and we can attend church services without fear or intimidation of violating an illegal overreaching government order from an unelected Madison bureaucrat,” Gundrum said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to continue to follow the practices of personal hygiene, social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizer use, and telecommuting for the time being.”
While businesses may now reopen, state officials have confirmed that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Wisconsin Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson said the Supreme Court’s decision did not strike down the section of the order closing K-12 schools.
“That section of the Safer at Home Order, as well as the defined terms referenced by that section, remain applicable and enforceable. Therefore, the court’s decision does not reopen schools, which remain closed through June 30, the end of the current school year. The DPI will continue to provide updates as they become available,” said Thompson.
Guidelines for businesses and patrons during this phase of reopening the county can be found at www.washozwi.gov/.