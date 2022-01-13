WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the federal vaccine mandate for private employers as early as this week, but until then businesses are in limbo, expected to enforce a mandate that could be overturned at any moment.
President Joe Biden announced the private sector mandate for employers with at least 100 workers last fall and was quickly hit with a flurry of legal challenges. The high court is expected to release a batch of opinions today, raising speculation that one of those opinions could include a ruling on the mandate.
The court must decide whether the federal government has the constitutional authority to issue a broad private sector vaccine mandate across all industries.
The court heard oral arguments Friday for two cases related to the federal mandates. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, considers the constitutionality of a federal vaccine mandate on private employers with at least 100 workers. The second case, Biden v. Missouri, deals with a mandate for health care workers.
Dozens of lawsuits were filed by states and businesses challenging Biden’s constitutional authority to issue the sweeping mandates. At the center of those mandates are private businesses, who would be tasked with ensuring each of their employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, require them to undergo weekly testing, or face hefty fines if they refuse.
The federal government has argued that the “particularly acute workplace danger” of COVID-19 gives the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the right to institute the mandate.
During oral arguments Friday, Justice Stephen Breyer, from the court’s liberal wing, focused on the severity of the virus, pointing to the recent rise in COVID cases as the omicron variant spreads. Omicron is considered more contagious than previous variants but has been found to be far less severe.
Opponents, though, say the mandate is too broad, does not take into account the different industries and needs they may have, and is an unconstitutional overreach of executive branch authority. They also say the mandate will place a major financial burden on businesses that have already been struggling amid rising inflation, worker shortages, and the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.
“The small business economy remains fragile as owners work through supply chain disruptions, high inflation, and staffing shortages,” NFIB Small Business Legal Center Executive Director Karen Harned said.
“This mandate threatens to further peril small businesses at a vulnerable time and exacerbate their current business challenges. OSHA does not have the emergency authority to regulate such a mandate on the American workforce and we are looking forward to the U.S. Supreme Court reviewing the case.”
Businesses have also been feeling the burden of rising costs and a struggling job market, putting even more pressure on the economy. The federal jobs report for December showed that the economy added fewer than half the expected number of jobs that month.