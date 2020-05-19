WAUKESHA — As businesses begin reopening, many of their day-to-day operations will look different than they did prior to COVID-19. That’s true for insurance as well.
Owner and EVP of R& R Insurance Jack Riesch, who also chairs the board of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said the process of reopening entails a lot more than making it up as you go. Riesch advises consistency and documentation to as great an extent as possible, along with a written plan in place for reopening. “I would assume that insurance carriers are going to look at all facets of your business (and) what kind of risk management procedures you have in place and how you handle the current situation we’re in as it relates to COVID-19,” Riesch said. Being able to clearly show insurers the precautions taken may go a long way, especially if operating under the pandemic becomes the new normal for the foreseeable future, he said.
Insurers aren’t the only ones likely to favor businesses that make an effort to display their responsibility. Consumers may be more willing to patronize businesses they feel safe at. “An employer should have procedures that are in public areas stating ‘here’s our guidelines, here’s our expectations,’” Riesch said. “Anything you can do to give the consumer more comfort and more confidence (I) think that would help a business.”
Some grocery stores have opted not only to make sure every shopping cart is wiped down by employees between customer use, but also that customers walking in and out of the store actually see the cleaning process take place. Other types of businesses may follow suit with similar procedures.
“The carriers are very concerned about what could happen and the longer the pandemic goes, (they’re) worried the larger the claims will grow,” Riesch said. “The areas that are going to be affected the most (are) workers compensation, general liability, employment practices liability, directors and officers insurance, and then potentially pollution liability insurance.”
Though it’s far from guaranteed, increased sanitation measures could lead to higher insurance costs if companies resort to using machinery like foggers to clean facilities after hours. “The problem with insurance is (you) can never predict what’s going to happen,” Riesch said. “That could be an exposure that a business is going to have.”
Even before taking steps towards reopening, many businesses were trying to work with insurance companies while their doors were closed. As many as 30 million small businesses straining to survive with little to no revenue could submit virusrelated claims worth up to $430 billion, the insurance association estimated. Those unprecedented numbers would be multiple times higher than claims following the Sept. 11 attacks.
At the state level, action has been taken. At the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable asked insurers to provide accommodations for Wisconsinites suffering economic hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites,” Afable said. “Now is the time for all of us to come together in common purpose and identify ways we can help those who are struggling.”
Riesch said as Wisconsin begins to work its way back towards some semblance of normal, defining what back to work means for them is vital. “I’m one of those businesses that are contemplating how to reopen,” Riesch said. “Whatever you do, you have to be consistent and document the results... I personally don’t believe social distancing is going to go away (and) I really believe you should be taking temperature checks (and) logging results.”